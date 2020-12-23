Taapsee Pannu wraps Ranchi schedule of Rashmi Rocket; Hasn’t been a day I haven’t tipped my hat to athletes

Taapsee Pannu, who was busy shooting for Rashmi Rocket, has now completed the Ranchi schedule of the film. She has announced the wrap-up news on her social media handles.

The gorgeous is among those hard-working actors who go to great lengths to get into the skin of their roles. The diva’s social media speaks volumes about her dedication and effort that she has put in for her next film Rashmi Rocket. The Pink star will be seen playing the role of an athlete in Akarsh Khurana’s directorial. Taapsee, who is in Ranchi shooting for the film, has wrapped up another leg of the film. She has announced the same on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Thappad star shared her stunning monochrome photo with a sweet note. In the caption, she revealed that there "hasn’t been a day when she hasn’t tipped her hat to the real athletes". Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, “And it’s a wrap on Ranchi schedule ! Done with the races finally!Hasn’t been a day I haven’t tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years ! I am glad I don’t have to do this for real #RashmiRocket.” In the click, the talented actress can be seen standing while looking in one direction.

The 33-year-old actress has undergone a tremendous body transformation for the film and has been sharing a glimpse of it on social media leaving everyone in awe of her. From dropping her workout pictures to acing races on the track, Taapsee has stunned everyone with her physical transformation.

Talking about Rashmi Rocket, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the movie is likely to release in 2021.

