Taapsee Pannu's all set for Rashmi Rocket as she preps on the track: This one's going to be one of many firsts

Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for Rashmi Rocket, shares a picture wherein she is seen prepping up on the race track. Take a look.

With several blockbusters to her credit, has proved her mettle as a talented actor in Bollywood. The star will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket and she has started shooting for the same. The Judwaa 2 actress, who is an avid social media user, has been treating us with pictures from the film set. Going by her Instagram, it is evident that the Badla star is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. As we speak of this, Taapsee has shared a picture on her social media that speaks volumes of her hard work that she is putting in for her role.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a photo wherein she can be seen on a race track. She captioned the picture as, “Get set.....#RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts !.” In the picture Tapsee can be seen sporting a purple athleisure. Yesterday, the 33-year-old actress shared a picture wherein she nailed the bow pose. Needless to say, the picture wowed everyone. She wrote, “the bow and the arrow! #RashmiRocket..”

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the Pink star will be essaying the role of a Gujarati athlete in the film and is trying every possible means to do full justice to it. Earlier in an interview with a news portal, she revealed that to help her stay fit, she has a track trainer, athletics coach, gym trainer, nutritionist and a physiotherapist.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket will also star Priyanshu Painyuli as Taapsee’s love interest. The talented actress will also be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run. It goes without saying that Taapsee has a lot on her plate next year. Read Also: Taapsee Pannu on shooting for Rashmi Rocket amid new normal: The visuals around us have changed

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×