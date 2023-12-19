Taapsee Pannu's films to catch before watching Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki; From Haseen Dillruba, Thappad to Badla

Taapsee Pannu's eagerly awaited film Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is just around the corner. Known for her impactful roles, Taapsee has consistently portrayed bold and independent women on screen in the past decade. Before you grab your tickets for Dunki, let's reminisce about Taapsee's top seven performances that are sure to heighten your anticipation for her upcoming role.

1. Haseen Dillruba (2021)

Haseen Dillruba is a gripping mystery thriller that explores love, deceit, and obsession. The film follows Rani kashyap, whose marriage takes a dark turn after her husband's mysterious death. As secrets unravel, a web of passion and intrigue is woven, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Badla (2019)

In the official remake of Oriol Paulo's Spanish film The Invisible Guests, Taapsee takes on the role of a highly successful businesswoman, the prime suspect in the murder of her lover, Tony. The engaging mystery revolves around the actress's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan as they strive to unravel the events of that fateful evening.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Thappad (2020)

In the movie, Taapsee portrays a young housewife in an upper-middle-class family. Her tranquil routine shatters when her husband, frustrated by a job setback, publicly slaps her during a house party. The slap triggers a realization of tolerated micro-aggressions, setting her on a path to emancipation and self-discovery.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

4. Pink (2016)

In her portrayal of Minal Arora in Pink, Taapsee Pannu delivered a standout performance, winning accolades and resonating with audiences. The film, more than just a cinematic piece, became a powerful voice challenging societal norms. It inspired countless women to break free from expectations and assert their autonomy through the profound theme of consent.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

5. Game Over (2019)

Demonstrating her versatility, the star shines in this psychological thriller as Swapna, a stay-at-home video game designer battling PTSD. Her meticulously crafted life takes a dark turn when a serial killer invades her home, thrusting her into a harrowing game of survival.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Manmarziyaan (2018)

In Anurag Kashyap's romantic venture, Pannu emerges as the ideal female lead. Unapologetically fierce, she embodies the atypical heroine who refuses to back down. Set against the backdrop of Amritsar, the messy love triangle involves three characters and is complemented by a memorable soundtrack, adding depth to the narrative.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime / Zee5 / Jio Cinema

7. Naam Shabana (2017)

In the role of the resilient spy, Shabana Khan, Taapsee Pannu displayed her action prowess, impressing aficionados with gripping sequences. Shattering stereotypes, Pannu exemplified that women could shoulder action films with the same grace as their male counterparts, challenging preconceived notions in the world of cinema.

Where to watch: Netflix

