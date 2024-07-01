Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathias Boe's idea of pre-gaming is all things desi; sister Shagun drops video

After dating for nearly 11 years, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently got married in a hush-hush ceremony with Danish boyfriend Mathias Boe. The couple had a private and personal event with only their near and dear ones in attendance.

A while ago, Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu shared a video of her jiju grooving to a desi song while prepping for a game of badminton. Check it out!

Taapsee Pannu’s husband Mathias Boe vibes to desi song

Taapsee Pannu's wedding with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe was an intimate affair. The couple got married in Udaipur on March 22, 2024. While they haven’t dropped any images from their intimate wedding, the actor’s sister recently shared a clip of her brother-in-law vibing to an Indian song while traveling.

In the clip, the badminton player can be seen seated in the front seat of the car and shaking a leg to a trippy song. Elaborating on the clip, Shagun Pannu mentioned, “@mathias.boe’s idea of pre-gaming.” He also reposted her clip and penned, “Balaji, No 1.”

Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu opens up about her not-so-secret wedding

Taapsee Pannu has always been tight-lipped about her relationship with Mathias Boe. Even after their wedding, the couple remained mum about it. However, while talking to IANS, the Dunki actress stated that she didn't give thought to her bridal look.

She added, “It wasn't a secret wedding, it was a private and personal event. So, I did not think about issuing a press release. If at all I get an idea, I will be the first one to share it with you all,” Pannu added.

While talking to Cosmopolitan India, Taapsee revealed that there was a lot of testing and a lot of her being sure about her relationship with Mathias. According to her, it was not a love-at-first-sight situation.

“I took time to test if it’s really practical. The feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting, and I grew to love him,” she stated adding that falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly. On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

