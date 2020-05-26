  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu's latest post defines what 'life was on the set before COVID attack'

Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a still on Instagram from her film "Game Over" and described the post with the words, "life on set before COVID-19 attack".
In the post, the actress is seen lying on the floor with a cast around her leg.

"When the final leg of the climax of #GameOver was coming to an end. With weeks of strapping that cast around my leg, weeks of rolling the wheel chair, weeks of night shoots (which I detest ) and finally an output worth celebrating and remembering. P.S- this post could also be like 'life on a set before covid attack'," she captioned the image.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film sees Taapsee as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity.

Taapsee will next be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

