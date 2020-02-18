Taapsee Pannu's next Looop Lapeta to be a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German thriller film Run Lola Run

Taapsee Pannu will play the lead in the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German thriller film Run Lola Run with Tahir Raj Bhasin.

, who is all geared up for the release of her next Thappad has announced her next film and we just can't keep calm. The actress will play the lead in the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German thriller film Run Lola Run. For the uninitiated, Run Lola Run was written and directed by Tom Tykwer and stars Franka Potente as Lola and Moritz Bleibtreu as Manni. The story follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in twenty minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Run Lola Run was screened at the Venice Film Festival. Taapsee will portray the character played by Franka Potente and Tahir Raj Bhasin will play Taapsee's boyfriend's role in the film. The Hindi adaptation is titled as Titled Looop Lapeta and will be helmed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia. Confirming the news to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said that Savi is a quirky, insane addition to her repertoire. Taapsee loves how an iconic film like Run Lola Run has been adapted for the Indian milieu without losing its edge. More excitingly, it’s been laced with amazingly cheeky straight-faced humour. It’s cool in the truest sense of the word and as bold thematically as it is stylistically and she can’t wait to get started.

Before getting Dr Vinay Chhawa Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar on board, the makers have been working with multiple writers before and have spent three years on the script. The film kicks off in Goa this year. The 1998 German film had received critical acclaim and several accolades. It was also selected as the German entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 71st Academy Awards, though it was not ultimately nominated.

