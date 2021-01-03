Taapsee Pannu's rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe love struck by her latest post on confidence; See Pic

Taapsee shared a stunning picture on her Instagram which left her fans in awe and especially her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe.

, who has won hearts for her performance in films like Pink and Thappad, recently wrapped up the Ranchi schedule of her next sports drama Rashmi Rocket. Known for her powerful acting, the actress is equally super active on social media. She is always seen sharing her personal life stories with her fans. Today, she shared another stunning picture on her Instagram which left her fans in awe and especially her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. The actress looked confident in the picture and wished her fans a happy Sunday.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. It’s walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place. #HappySunday.” As soon as she posted the picture, fans started showering love on the post. But what caught our attention was her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe’s comment. He dropped a heart eyed emoji in the comment section.

She will be seen playing the role of an athlete in Akarsh Khurana’s directorial. The cast also includes Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie is expected to release in 2021. Taapsee has undergone a major physical transformation for the film.

Taapsee Pannu has announced her next film Looop Lapeta. The film will be directed by Aakash Bhatia. It is to be noted here that Looop Lapeta is an official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, Run Lola Run. The actress also has Shabhash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba in her kitty.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu wraps Ranchi schedule of Rashmi Rocket; Hasn’t been a day I haven’t tipped my hat to athletes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×