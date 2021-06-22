Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu now to be directed by Srijit Mukherji; Replaces Rahul Dholakia

Raees director Rahul Dholakia pens a heartfelt note on Twitter regarding his exit from the film.

Several films have been delayed due to the COVID 19 pandemic including the starrer Mithali Raj biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’. Producers have been trying to get the film on floors while Taapsee has already shared several instances of her improving her cricketing techniques. ‘Raees’ director Rahul Dholakia was signed on board and was working on the film from 2019. In the recent development on the matter, Rahul Dholakia has been replaced by ‘Begum Jaan’ director Srijit Mukherji. Rahul penned a heartfelt note on Twitter regarding his exit from the film.

An excerpt from Rahul’s note read, “There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. Covid messed up everyone’s schedules, mine was no different. Unfortunately, I won’t be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven and conceived by Ajit Andhare on the life of the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee’s passion to immerse herself in the character made it a delight to work with her. Ajit has a vision and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it.”

Good luck #ShabaashMithu !! And for any further comments on this matter kindly contact @MandviSharma ! Thank you all ! pic.twitter.com/FLHTCMFTnR — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) June 22, 2021

Srijit Mukherji who has previously directed multiple films including Vidya Balan starrer ‘Begum Jaan’ and has also helmed two stories in the upcoming anthology ‘Ray’, is keen to direct Shabaash Mithu. He said, “Being a cricket buff and researcher, Mithali’s tale has always been an inspiration to me. I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made and now that I am a part of it I look forward to kickstart the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon.”

