Taapsee Pannu's new post shows us 'who wears pants in the house'

Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a picture post on Friday morning to wittily underline who wears the pants in her house.

Taapsee posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black three-piece suit teamed with a white shirt.

"When they say ‘who wears pants in the house....'," she captioned the photograph.

The actress is currently busy shooting for "Shabaash Mithu", based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

She also has "Looop Lapeta", "Haseen Dilruba" and "Rashmi Rocket" coming up.



IANS

