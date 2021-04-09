  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu's new post shows us 'who wears pants in the house'

Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a picture post on Friday morning to wittily underline who wears the pants in her house.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: April 9, 2021 06:13 pm
Taapsee posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black three-piece suit teamed with a white shirt. 

"When they say ‘who wears pants in the house....'," she captioned the photograph.

The actress is currently busy shooting for "Shabaash Mithu", based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

She also has "Looop Lapeta", "Haseen Dilruba" and "Rashmi Rocket" coming up.
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu smothers sister Shagun with kisses as she showers birthday love on her 'constant'

Credits :IANS

