Taapsee walks down the memory lane as she shares a throwback PHOTO with co stars from Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu's latest quarantine post is all about nostalgia as she shares a throwback picture with her co-stars from the movie Naam Shabana. Check out the picture.

Just like others, promising Bollywood actress is also under home quarantine owing to the present situation prevailing around the country. She has been making the most of this time sharing some beautiful memories on social media with her fans. Right from sharing a throwback picture from her school times to sharing some rare glimpses of her photoshoots, Taapsee has done it all which is evident from the multiple posts that she has shared on her social media handles.

Of late, the actress has shared yet another throwback picture in which she is posing with her co-stars from Naam Shabana including , Anupam Kher, and others. Here’s what she writes, “From the day we celebrated Anupam sir’s birthday along with getting a picture clicked for the announcement of ‘Naam Shabana’ Dress code, black! It was such an overwhelming moment to be surrounded by all these men I have admired for years. Holding the center stage amongst them was very intimidating but who can be nervous when u know you are supported by such talent from all the sides. It was my first ever title role! So memorable for so many reasons!”

Check out the throwback picture below:

As we can see in the picture, the entire cast and crew are dressed in black as mentioned by Taapsee in her caption. On the work front, the actress has made a stellar start this year with the Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad that has garnered critical acclaim post its release into the theatres. She will be next seen in a mystery thriller titled Haseen Dillruba which has been produced by Aanand L. Rai and directed by Vinil Mathew. It also features Harshvardhan Rane, Hansika Motwani and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

