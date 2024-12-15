Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73 after being hospitalized in San Francisco for heart-related problems

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of someone.

Ustad Zakir Hussain became a world-renowned tabla maestro when he took his unique skill across the border. The Indian artist won accolades at several coveted international award ceremonies and was also honored with the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India in 2023. His fans got worried when news of his deteriorating health made headlines. It breaks our hearts to report that the greatest tabla players of all time is no more with us.

Earlier today, on December 15, 2024, a close friend of Zakir Hussain, flutist Rakesh Chaurasia confirmed to PTI that the table maestro has been reportedly admitted to a hospital in San Francisco due to heart-related problems. “He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart-related problem for the last week. He is unwell and admitted to the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation,” Chaurasia shared with the news agency.

Apparently, the 73-year-old musician had been having blood pressure issues. Hence, he was admitted to the reputed hospital by his family to be treated for serious health ailments. But sadly, neither the medical team nor the prayers of his millions of fans worked and the artist passed away, reported India Today.

Born to tabla player Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain was a multi-talented artist who wore several hats, including that of a composer, percussionist, music producer, and film actor. In 2009, at the 51st Grammy Awards, Hussain won the Grammy in the Contemporary World Music Album category. He was awarded for his collaborative album Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart, Sikiru Adepoju, and Giovanni Hidalgo. On February 4, 2024, Hussain received three awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

The greatest artist also collaborated with American musician Mickey Hart on the world music CD Planet Drum, which was nominated for a Grammy. In the 2024 action thriller film, Monkey Man, directed and produced by Dev Patel in his directorial debut, Zakir Hussain appears as a tabla maestro. Married to Antonia Minnecola, Hussain is survived by his two daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

