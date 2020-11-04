Tabu aka 'Tabdi' gets the sweetest birthday wish from Farah Khan as she digs out a photo from the '90s

Scores of fans have flooded social media to wish Tabu on her 50h birthday as well as industry friends and one such adorable wish is from Farah Khan Kunder.

Considered as one of the most talented artists in the Hindi film industry, celebrates her 50th birthday today. The actress has never failed to surprise her fans and dish out impressive performances every time she appears on screen. Scores of fans have flooded social media to wish Tabu on this special and industry friends and colleagues as well. One of them is Farah Khan Kunder.

Farah, who is quite active on social media, went back in time and dug out a picture from her archives. The picture which is from the '90S shows the duo goofily posing for the camera. Farah also reminisced how meeting Tabu was like talking to someone she knew for ages.

Sharing the picture, Farah captioned it, "Hum Saath Saath Hain! The first time i met her in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood.. n its bn exactly like that 25yrs later.. Happy birthday my tabdi.. @tabutiful i lov u n I always let u go coz I know ul always cm back #syaaaliiiii."

Take a look at Farah Khan's wish for Tabu on her 50th birthday below:

Apart from Farah, Tabu's co-star Rakul Preet Singh also wished the actress while posting a stunning picture and wrote, "Happppy Happppy Bday to the most amazing, ever gorgeous @tabutiful Love you soo much."

Tabu most recently wowed us with her performance as Saeeda Bai in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.

