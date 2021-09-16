Tabu announces her next film Khufiya; Says ‘Expect nothing but sheer thrill’

Director Vishal Bhardwaj is taking the digital way as he announces his next directorial Khufiya. The film was in making headlines for some time. The thriller will star , Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. It is a story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets and it is based on an espionage novel Escape To Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. However, the other details of the film have not been shared. It will be releasing on Netflix.

Announcing the film on her Twitter handle, Tabu writes, “Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in! @alifazal9.” Director and producer Vishal Bhardwaj shared the same poster on his handle and wrote, “Justice gets personal. I’m extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” It is reported that the film shooting will start by the end of this month and New Delhi will be the main location.

As reported in Hindustan Times, the director said, “It is my first web project and I am very excited about it. Around 70% of the film will be shot in the national capital, and the rest in the US.”

It is worth mentioning here that Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj had worked earlier also. They had worked in the film Haider. On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

