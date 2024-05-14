Tabu bags American series Dune: Prophecy co-starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and more; DEETS

Tabu is a widely acclaimed actress who has made a significant name for herself in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actress has been a part of several widely acclaimed films like Maachis, Haider, and Drishyam among others. After rejoicing in the success of her last release, Crew, the actress, has been roped in for Dune: Prophecy.

Riding high on the success of her professional career, Tabu is all set to take on another promising international project, boasting a stellar team. Read on for further details.

Tabu bags American series Dune: Prophecy; deets

According to the latest report in Variety, Tabu is all set to star in the popular American science-fiction Dune: Prophecy. She has been roped in by Neon Kite and United Agents. The show will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin in key roles.

The report further suggests that the Crew actress will be seen essaying the role of Sister Francesca. Her character has been described as "Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca" who leaves a lasting impression in her wake. "Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital," the report mentions.

About Dune: Prophecy

To tell you more about the television series, Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. In addition to this, Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive-produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The release date of the show is kept under wraps.

The first part of the series was released in 2019 titled, Dune: The Sisterhood which was inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J.’s novel, Sisterhood of Dune. Now, Dune: Prophecy will unravel the story of two Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the extraordinary group that will be known as the Bene Gesserit.

