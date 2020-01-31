Tabu on collaborating with Mira Nair after 14 years: I don't think she has aged at all

Talking about Mira's work, Tabu said that her quality of work is reassuring. One can submit oneself to her, knowing that she will create something magical.

stole away the audience's heart with her stunning performance in the 2019 movie Andhadhun also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. The actress who was last seen in De De Pyaar De with and Rakul Preet will be seen in and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman which hit the screens today. Tabu will also be seen in Mira Nair's next A Suitable Boy also starring Ishaan Khatter. The movie created a buzz when Tabu and Ishaan had shared the first look of the movie on their social media accounts.

Tabu shares a different bond with Mira Nair. The duo had first collaborated on a book-to-screen adaptation, The Namesake in 2006. They haven't worked together since then bu share a great rapport with each other. Speaking about Mira Nair, Tabu said to Mid Day that it's always so wonderful reconnecting with Mira. The actress, who will be working after almost 14 years with the director in A Suitable Boy said "Mira has the same energy that I had seen during The Namesake. I don't think she has aged at all. Mira keeps collaborating with people whom she has worked with earlier. To be able to form such bonds in today's world is a beautiful quality. She is like a rock who will never move."

Talking about Mira's work, the Andhadhun actress said that her quality of work is reassuring. One can submit oneself to her, knowing that she will create something magical. Marking her debut on the digital space with A Suitable Boy, Tabu said, "Audience preferences are changing. It is always good to innovate. I had a few opportunities coming my way, but nothing was as refined as A Suitable Boy."

Written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, A Suitable Boy also starring Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Duggal, follows the story of spirited university student Lata, coming of age in North India in 1951. The web series will be aired in June 2020.

