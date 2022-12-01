Tabu gets emotional as she hugs Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, fans say they have ‘goosebumps’; WATCH

Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Although, he is not with us anymore but his memories and his films will be etched in our lives forever. His son Babil Khan who often makes sure to keep the legacy of his father alive on social media is soon going to make his acting debut with Qala. The film helmed by Anvita Dutt will also star Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. Last night a premiere of the film was held which was attended by a lot of celebs including one of Irrfan Khan’s closest friends Tabu. The moment when she came face to face with Babil and gave him a hug seemed quite emotional for both of them and netizens too could not contain their emotions. Tabu hugged Babil at Qala’s premiere

In the video which is going viral on social media, we can see Tabu looking gorgeous in a black gown. While posing on the red carpet of Qala’s premiere the moment she looked at Babil Khan, she called him towards her with a bright smile on her face. The moment Babil came to her, he hugged Tabu. The actress who is one of the closest friends of Irrfan was so happy to see Babil and indeed looked emotional on hugging him. Fans took to the comments section and one of them wrote, “Gooosebumps idk why.” Another fan wrote, “Amazing bond”. A third fan wrote, “heartouching”. Check out the video:

Qala Qala is directed by Anvita Dutt. It stars Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee and chronicles the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother against the backdrop of 1940s Kolkata. In the film, Babil appears as Triptii’s rival. It’s produced by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz and will release on Netflix on December 1.

