Tabu gets injured on sets of Bholaa in Hyderabad while performing a stunt scene, Ajay Devgn calls for a break

Ajay Devgn had grabbed all the attention after he announced his upcoming movie Bholaa. The actor has even shared his look from the sets and got everyone excited for the film. Well, now a piece of shocking news is coming in from Hyderabad straight from the sets of Bholaa. On Wednesday morning, Tabu who is playing a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Ajay Devgn’s action extravaganza Bholaa, escaped a major injury while performing a dare-devil stunt. This is one of the films in which Tabu will be seen performing several high-octane stunts alongside the leading man, Ajay Devgn, who is playing the title role of Bholaa.

Sources say that the National Award winner was reportedly driving a truck in a dense jungle. The truck was being chased by some motorcycle goons. In one take, one of the bikes that were racing crazily alongside the truck collided with it. And, Tabu who was in the truck caught some shredded glass from the crash. The source added that the impact of the collision was so strong that a piece of glass flew and cut Tabu just above her right eye. The cut was seen bleeding but fortunately, the gash was on her forehead just above the right side eyebrow. Medical help that was available on set said, “The injury is minor. She will not be needing stitches on the gash.”

One hears Ajay was fully in charge of the situation. And, called for a short break, allowing the actress to rest till she gained her composure. Bholaa is Ajay’s fourth directorial, the last one being Runway 34, which has been appreciated by one and all. It's slated for a March 2023 release. Other films for Ajay include Thank God, Maidaan, Drishyam 2 and Singham 3 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

