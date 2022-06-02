Tabu on Hindi vs South debate as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses 150 crore mark: I don’t think there's any formula

Tabu is one of the most skilled actors to have graced the big screen in Indian cinema. Currently, she’s riding high on the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film recently crossed the 150-crore mark at the box office, making it only the third film to enter the 100-crore club this year. The Anees Bazmee directorial ended the dry spell at the Bollywood box office as it set cash registers ringing. Amid this, Tabu opened up on the Hindi vs South films debate which is a hot topic of discussion at the moment.

Tabu on North vs South debate

In a recent chat with IndiaToday.in, Tabu shared her thoughts on the language debate. The Haider actress said that she wasn’t aware that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was talked about in the context of the debate till 2 days ahead of the release. She also articulated that she was ‘perplexed’ when her sister mentioned it to her. She also maintained that such conversations do not reach her as she has done many South films too, and that it did not matter to her too.

Going further, Tabu opined that it’s all about the timing and that there is no formula for success. “I think most things are not spoken off in isolation for what they are but more in relationship to other things, either in comparison or another context. I don’t know conversation would still have remained. I think the conversations just highlight this. It has nothing to do with other films. I think every film should be seen as an individual. I don’t think there is any formula. Film is a film,” Tabu shared.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit theatres on the 20th of May. The horror-comedy is a sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and directed by Priyadarshan. Apart from Tabu, Kartik and Kiara, the film also features Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

