Tabu holds Babil Khan close at Qala Screening; Triptii Dimri slays in black, Vijay Varma, Sanya spotted

Qala, the highly anticipated web series is gearing up for its grand release on Netflix soon. The series, which is touted to be a psychological thriller, features a stellar star cast including Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in the lead roles. Qala marks the acting debut of Babil, who is the son of the late veteran actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. A grand screening event of the Netflix series was recently held in Mumbai, in the attendance of many popular stars. Tabu joins Babil Khan for Qala screening

The senior actress, who was a frequent collaborator of Irrfan Khan, attended the screening of Qala to wish the actor's son Babil Khan on his grand acting debut. Tabu held Babil close, as the duo posed together for the paparazzi. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress, who shares a close bond with Irrfan's family, is seen having a great time with Babil at the event. Tabu looked gorgeous in a black dress with silver embellishments which she paired with a sleek bun and minimal accessories. Babil, on the other hand, opted for an off-white printed jacket and trousers. Check out the pictures from Qala screening: