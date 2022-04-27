Tabu kickstarts Drishyam 2 shoot, Fans call her 'sequel queen'; PIC

Drishyam was a massive success and the audience absolutely loved the movie. Now, fans can’t wait for the second installment, Drishyam 2. The movie sees Ajay (Vijay Salgaonkar), Tabu (IGP Meera Deshmukh), Shriya Saran (Nandini Salgaonkar), and Ajay and Shriya’s two daughters, Ishita Dutta (Anju) and Mrunal Jadhav (Anu), reprising their roles from Drishyam (2015). The film was to begin shooting from the first week of January this year but it got delayed due to the third wave. However, now it's all back in the swing. While Ajay started the first leg of his schedule in February and finished a while, now Tabu has begun her schedule and we cannot keep calm!

Tabu took to her Instagram to announce the delightful news on Tuesday. She put up a picture of the movie’s clapboard on her Instagram. Along with the post, she added a simple yet impactful caption. She wrote, “Day 1 Drishyam2.” Of course, her pot gained massive popularity and became an instant hit. A lot of fans expressed their excitement to watch the actress reprise her role and called her ‘sequel queen’ in the comments.

Take a look at Tabu's post:

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, Ajay Devgn stated that he is elated to be a part of Drishyam 2 and that he is looking forward to the movie. “I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen,” he added. To note, Drishyam was helmed by Nishikant Kamat who passed away in 2020. And now, Abhishek Kamat will be helming the project.

