Tabu on the success of Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: ‘It’s the entire film’s success, not one person’s’

Tabu is undeniably one of the most talented and accomplished actresses in Hindi cinema. In a career spanning over three decades, she has played diverse roles and proved her mettle as a versatile actor. The actress was recently seen in Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta. Before this, she was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Both films were released this year, and performed well at the box office. She will next be seen in Kuttey, and at the film’s trailer launch recently, she was asked how she feels about the success of Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The trailer launch of Kuttey was attended by the cast which includes Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, and others. At the trailer launch, Tabu was asked how it feels about giving blockbuster movies at this stage of her career, and whether it feels like a sense of achievement. Tabu replied, “I feel it’s the entire film’s success, rather than just one person’s success. I have been an important part of both the films but the success and joy is shared with everybody who is involved in the film.”

She further added that each and every one involved in both movies deserves a share of the success. “There is tremendous happiness for the film and what the film has achieved and for everybody involved in the film, because everybody works hard for the film. And everybody deserves a share of the success. I feel like a huge responsibility that I have fulfilled if the film has done well, because I was a part of them,” she said.