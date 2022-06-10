Tabu opens up about her upcoming movie Khufiya: It's not your regular spy film

Tabu, who was recently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is extremely excited for her upcoming project ‘Khufiya’. The Netflix film is produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Describing the Netflix film as a deep dive into the world of espionage, Tabu said, Khufiya has Bhardwaj’s signature touch. The film is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.

In a conversation with the PTI, the 50-year-old actress said, “It (the film) has turned out really well. It’s thrilling, but different, like a classic Vishal film with his signature touch. We also have a fantastic ensemble cast, and it was so much fun collaborating with them. It is a personal film for all of us because we shot it quietly in Delhi, then in Canada. It’s a world that will, hopefully, pull you in.”

“Khufiya is a passion project of Bhardwaj and it was conceptualised long ago but only went on floors last year due to Covid 19 pandemic. It’s the world of intelligence, agents, espionage but not like a regular spy thriller that you’ve seen,” Tabu told PTI.

Khufiya presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets while grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover. The film also marks Vishal and Tabu’s collaboration after successful and acclaimed movies such as Maqbool (2003) and Haider (2013).

Tabu will also be seen in another Vishal Bhardwaj production, ‘Kuttey’, which marks the directorial debut of the filmmaker’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. ‘Kuttey’ also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.