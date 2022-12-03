Tabu opens up about her career success in 2022, calls it ‘eventful, challenging, tough'

Tabu is one of the most talented and refined actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has done more than dozens of films over the years. In this year, the versatile actress was basking in the success with Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is currently enjoying a golden run of her career with back to back releases. In the past years, she has given several phenomenal performances like Jai Ho, Drishyam, Golmaal Again and De De Pyaar De.

Taking to Indian Express, Tabu revealed about her career’s growing success and how she has really worked hard for the last one and a half years. She even spoke about how she enjoyed working for all her movies. The Andhadhun actress said, “Eventful, challenging, tough, because I was doing four-five films at the same time. I worked really hard in the last one and a half years, and all of us in the team of the films. There was COVID, routine testing, then people getting COVID. It was a scenario we weren’t accustomed to. But I was enjoying my work - from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Khufiya, Kuttey, Drishyam 2.”

Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was released in theatres on November 18, 2022. Apart from them, the movie stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta. The crime-thriller movie is the remake of 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.

Earlier, she essayed dual roles in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie was released theatrically on May 20, 2022.

On the work front, Tabu will be next seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj in the lead. Apart from this, she also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya with Ali Fazal.