Tabu REPLACES Vidya Balan in her eerie song Ami Je Tomar in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu takes place of Vidya Balan in her iconic song Ami Je Tomar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became the talk of the town ever since its inception. The second installment in the horror-thriller series stars Kartik Aaryan as the protagonist in place of and Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa became a super hit at the box office where Akshay plays a psychiatrist called upon to solve the mystery behind inexplicable occurrences at his friend's ancestral home. While Akshay was lauded for his fun act, Vidya Balan's ghostly dance in the eerie song Ami Je Tomar is remembered till date.

Speculations about Vidya Balan recreating her fearsome act in the song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 started doing rounds on the internet after director Anees Bazmee revealed retaining the track in the film. However, a report by Mumbai Mirror confirms that has replaced Vidya for her ghostly act in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress has left for Jaipur to begin shooting for the song Ami Je Tomar and we can't wait to watch her in a different avatar.

In this previous installment, Vidya Balan and South actor Vineeth performed on the classical number as Manjulika and Shashidhar. Envying their love, Raja Vibhuti Narayan who is in awe of Manjulika beheads Shashidhar in the court after their dance performance and locks up Manjulika in her room where she hangs herself to death and swears that her spirit will never let any king live happily in the palace. The recreated version will see Tabu dancing to the same track as she plays Manusha Sadoria in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is slated for July 31, 2020 release.

