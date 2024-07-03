Tabu reveals Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha co-star Ajay Devgn never wanted to be an actor; says producers call him when she doesn’t cooperate

Tabu and Ajay Devgn are all set to reunite for their 10th film titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which was recently postponed a few days ahead of release. Unknown to many, this iconic duo has known each other ever since their childhood and Tabu feels that Ajay hasn’t changed at all and is producers’ go-to key if they face difficulty with her.

Tabu reveals Ajay Devgn never wanted to be an actor

Recently while speaking to India Today, the 52-year-old revealed that Ajay Devgn was always passionate about cinema and wanted to be a director. She shared, “He never wanted to be an actor. He used to make these short films.” Tabu said that because she had known him much before they got into acting, there had always been a certain kind of ease and comfort with him.

Tabu reveals producers reach out to Ajay Devgn when they feel difficulty with her

A Suitable Boy actress shared that Devgn is completely unconditional and indulgent with her. Tabu admitted that whenever she had issues with a producer or a filmmaker, they would go ahead and call Ajay and say, 'You talk to her. She is not shooting or promoting the film.'" However, Tabu further acknowledged how Ajay never ever tried to come in the way of her decisions or attempted to influence her.

“He respects my space," Tabu said.

Unknown to many Tabu met Ajay first when they were 12 or 13. “He is my brother's childhood friend. So we kind of grew up together,” Tabu said in the same interview revealing that because she doesn't know him just through films their equation is different.

Tabu feels she doesn't have this equation with most of her other male co-stars. “Because I know him from a different time, it’s a different relationship,” Tabu said.

For the unversed, Tabu and Ajay’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was earlier scheduled to be released on July 5. However, the makers officially postponed the movie. Soon after, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed to its readers that the movie would now see a box-office clash with Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26.

