Tabu reveals buying age-reversal cream worth Rs 50K, calls it a mistake

Tabu is one of the most loved and versatile actresses in our Bollywood industry. Her career spans over 3 decades and there has never been a time when her stardom has fazed. Fans loved to see her on the silver screen then and they love it now. The actress was currently shooting for Bholaa with Ajay Devgn and we bet fans cannot wait to see her on the big screen again. Well, one thing which leaves fans stunned about her is the way she looks even at 50. Recently in an interview with Film Companion Tabu opened up about what she’s doing to reverse her age.

Recalling an incident, she laughed and revealed that there is no particular routine that she follows. She said that she is aware of her image and works to preserve it. Talking about a funny incident, Tabu said that her makeup artist Mithali always keeps telling her that her skin is looking good and asks her that is there some home remedy she does. Adding further Tabu said, “some days, I’ll tell her that I put coffee here, and some plant there, and she’ll say, ‘You can’t do that, you have to use this cream’, and she’ll suggest some Rs 50,000 cream. Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again).”