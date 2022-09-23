Tabu reveals buying age-reversal cream worth Rs 50K, calls it a mistake
Tabu opens up about her flawless skin in a recent interview and reveals the secret of her beautiful skin.
Tabu is one of the most loved and versatile actresses in our Bollywood industry. Her career spans over 3 decades and there has never been a time when her stardom has fazed. Fans loved to see her on the silver screen then and they love it now. The actress was currently shooting for Bholaa with Ajay Devgn and we bet fans cannot wait to see her on the big screen again. Well, one thing which leaves fans stunned about her is the way she looks even at 50. Recently in an interview with Film Companion Tabu opened up about what she’s doing to reverse her age.
Recalling an incident, she laughed and revealed that there is no particular routine that she follows. She said that she is aware of her image and works to preserve it. Talking about a funny incident, Tabu said that her makeup artist Mithali always keeps telling her that her skin is looking good and asks her that is there some home remedy she does. Adding further Tabu said, “some days, I’ll tell her that I put coffee here, and some plant there, and she’ll say, ‘You can’t do that, you have to use this cream’, and she’ll suggest some Rs 50,000 cream. Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again).”
Tabu, who is currently basking in the success of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also talked about Ajay Devgn with whom she wrapped the shooting of his directorial Bholaa. The film marks their ninth project together. Tabu in a recent interview said Devgn is a “completely different human being” when he takes the director’s chair. From a fun, easy-going person, he transforms into a “super serious” man when he enters a film set as a director.
Recalling how Ajay Devgn switched from being a fun co-actor on the sets of Drishyam 2 to a serious person who “never smiles” on the set of Bholaa, Tabu said “He was all over the place, making jokes and taking everything easy on the set of Drishyam 2. The next day, I walk onto the Bholaa set, and there is an Ajay Devgn who is like one stone. No smile. No laughter. Nothing. He is super serious. Sometimes I was like "Is he the same person who was acting with me the other day?”
To note, Bholaa is Ajay’s fourth directorial, the last one being Runway 34, which has been appreciated by one and all. It's slated for a March 2023 release. Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi.
