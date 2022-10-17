Tabu reveals Drishyam 2 is 'one of her most difficult characters'; Here's why

The much-anticipated trailer of Drishyam 2 is finally out! It features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor, among others. Drishyam is a sequel to Nishikant Kamat's hit thriller from 2017. It was also a remake of a Malayalam hit by the same name starring Mohanlal. The Hindi remake is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. It was earlier directed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 50.

Today at the trailer launch event of Drishyam 2, Tabu, who essays the role of IG of Goa Meera M. Deshmukh talked about her character and said: "It's one of my most difficult characters. I must give credit for writing this character. It's very unusual for writers to write such a complex character." Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

Ajay Devgn shares glimpses of Drishyam

Recently, Ajay took a trip down memory lane and gave his fans glimpses of the first part of Drishyam. “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj (got my hands on some old bills today),” read the caption. The pictures featured a restaurant bill, a CD of a maha satang of Swami Chinmayanandaji, and a bus ticket. In June, the actor announced the release date of Drishyam 2 and wrote: “Attention. Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on November 18, 2022."

Tabu's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu will reunite with Ajay again for Bholaa. Next, she will star next in Kuttey, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Radhika Madan. The actress also has a Netflix spy thriller film, Khufiya with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

