Tabu shares happy pic with Kapil Sharma as she thanks him for being part of The Crew; Fans are overjoyed

Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to unite for a film titled The Crew. Backed by Rhea Kapoor and helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, it is one of the most awaited films. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the trio on the big screen. Interestingly, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The excitement around The Crew is sky-high. Meanwhile, on Monday night, Tabu took to social media and shared a picture with Kapil from the sets as they wrapped up the schedule.

Tabu drops a picture with Kapil Sharma from the sets of The Crew

It was Pinkvilla, who exclusively informed its readers about the film and the star cast. Earlier, Pinkvilla had also revealed that Kapil would be seen in it. It looks like Kapil has already completed shooting for his part. Tabu shared a happy picture with him on Instagram and thanked him for being a part of the film. She wrote in Hindi, "Aap aaye bahar aayi! From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma." Have a look:

After she shared the picture, their fans were seen expressing excitement about it. A fan wrote, "The hints were given already to us" (Kapil had dropped a subtle hint about his part in the film during Tabu's episode). Another fan wrote, "The episode of #thekapilsharmashow for this movie will be hilarious."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also shared Kapil and Tabu's picture on his Instagram story and announced the schedule wrap. He wrote, "Thank you papaji @tabutiful Thank you@kapilsharma pajji! Schedule wrap it is #The Crew." Kapil reposted the same and wrote, "Love you @anilkapoor sir. Thank you for making me part of this beautiful movie."

On Monday, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kapil is making a cameo in the film. A source told, "Kapil Sharma started shooting for his part yesterday, and will wrap up his portion today. After which he is leaving for the US with his Kapil Sharma Show cast for a few live shows, which are scheduled in July. He is making a cameo in the film, but it's a very special and endearing appearance, which is bound to charm the audience."

