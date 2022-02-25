Tabu wraps up shoot of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: All's well that ends well

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most awaited films. It is helmed by Anees Bazmee. Well, the first look of the lead actor has already been released. In the poster, he is wearing a black outfit and wore rudraksha beads, a bandana on his head. Tabu is also part of the film. The horror drama is releasing on March 25 of this. Today, Tabu shared a post and picture as she completed the shoot.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “ll’s well that ends well. Our journey of making Bhool Bhulaiyyan2 comes to an end today.” In the picture, Tabu is seen posing with whole crew members. There are cakes kept on a table. She is wearing a green colour ethnic wear. The film is a sequel to the first part with the same name. The original version had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The story of the movie remains unknown.

Sharing the poster of the film, Kartik had written, "25th MARCH 2022 !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 At a theatre near you !!." TV actor Amar Upadhyay in also seen in pivotal roles.

It is worth mentioning here that the film was scheduled to release on November 19, 2021, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic the release date was shuffled. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik also has Freddy lined up with Alaya F. Tabu will be next seen in Khufiya, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The thriller also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

