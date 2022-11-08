Tabu’s birthday bash turns into a pyjama party; Farah Khan shares glimpse with a funny caption

Tabu, a seasoned Bollywood actor who has done dozens of films over decades, turned 52 years old on November 4. She celebrated her birthday on Monday evening with fun and enthusiasm alongwith her besties in B-Town Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan Kunder. To make Tabu feel more special, Shilpa and Farah turned her bash into a pyjama party and we surely are loving the glimpses shared by the actors. Do have a look here. Farah Khan’s Instagram Post

Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a picture which she captioned, "Pyjama party.. celebrating @tabutiful s birthday dressed in formals thank u @theshilpashetty for promising us Bastian n landing up at mine." The picture featured Farah along with Shilpa Shetty and Tabu in frame. They appeared absolutely comfortable in each others company. Soon after this post, fans dropped hearts in the comments section. One fan wrote, “3 darlings”. TV actor Shamita Shetty also dropped red hearts in the comments section. Moments later, Shilpa wrote in the comments section, “@farahkhankunder @tabutiful @bastianmumbai promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhooo. Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo meri jaan.” Another fan wrote, “Lovely friendship” Do have a look at the pictures here