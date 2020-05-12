Tadap actress Tara Sutaria is a 'chai lover' and her unseen throwback PHOTO is proof

Tara Sutaria is a 'chai lover' and an unseen throwback picture of the Marjaavaan actress proves the same. Check it out.

Tara Sutaria has been able to garner a huge fan following all over the country within a very short period. The stunning diva made her debut in the Bollywood film industry in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 which also features Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Needless to say, Tara has been able to win millions of hearts post her stint as Mridula ‘Mia Chawla’ in the teen drama. She has proved her acting prowess again in Marjaavaan.

The former Disney actress also happens to be a foodie and multiple instances prove the same. Recently, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of Tara Sutaria in which she can be seen sipping tea from a very large mug. This is actually one of her Instagram stories in which she had also mentioned that it was her 11th cup of chai (tea)! Well, that definitely proves that the diva is a ‘chai lover.’ Tara looks fabulous in the picture as she is seen clad in an off-shoulder blue outfit with balloon sleeves. She lets down half of her hair and opts for a no-makeup look as we can see in the picture.

Check out Tara Sutaria’s unseen throwback picture below:

On the work front, as it has been already mentioned above, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan co-starring , Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap which has been directed by Milan Luthria. It is a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100 that was released in 2018.

Credits :Instagram

