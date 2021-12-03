Tadap: Arjun Kapoor & Karan Johar congratulate Ahan Shetty for his debut venture; See PICS

Another star kid is ready to enter the glamorous world of Bollywood and the celebs can’t keep calm. Suniel Shetty’s 25-year-old son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. Just yesterday, a grand screening for the much-awaited film took place, with numerous stars from Kajol to Salman Khan to Disha Patani attending the event to show their support for the movie. On the other hand, numerous celebs even expressed their appreciation and gave a warm welcome to Ahan on their social media platforms including Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Tiger Shroff.

Arjun Kapoor shared the Tadap poster on his story with a super sweet and encouraging message. He wrote, “@ahan.shetty welcome to the movies!!! @tarasutaria you know I called u being a star before anyone else @nadiadadwalagrandson bringing yet another smash hit for us.” Yes, he had a little compliment for everyone! On the other hand, even KJo showered the entire Tadap team with a lot of love on his Instagram story. Sharing yet another Tadap poster, he wrote “All the very best to the team of TADAP!!! Loads of love to Sajid, Suniel, Mana, Milan and @tarasutaria! Welcome to the movies @ahanshetty.” Well, Ahan is getting quite the warm welcome there.

Check Arjun’s story HERE:

Even Tiger Shroff took this opportunity to wish luck to Ahan and his ‘Heropanti 2’ co-star Tara. “Goodluck @ahan.shetty for your big day tomo! youve already done mom dad proud. And @tarasutaria hearing amazing things about you as always smash it outta the park!”

Check Tiger’s story HERE:

