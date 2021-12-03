Tadap release Live Updates: Ahan Shetty gets a warm welcome on debut in the actioner with Tara Sutaria

December 3, 2021, 05:27 pm IST
Arjun Rampal reviews Tadap

Arjun Rampal, who attended the screening with Gabriella Demetriades, took to Instagram and shared his views about Ahan and Tara's film. Arjun praised the film and particularly praised Ahan for his performance. 

December 3, 2021, 05:08 pm IST
Tadap Advance booking update
As per Pinkvilla's sources, Tara and Ahan's film had sold approximately 5200 tickets (as of 12.30 pm on Thursday) in advance at PVR, which was much higher than the two releases last week, Antim: The Final Truth and Satyameva Jayate 2. 

 

 

December 3, 2021, 04:49 pm IST
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pen an encouraging post for Ahan Shetty

Both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who are in a relationship, have shared a heartwarming note for Ahan Shetty as his debut film Tadap has been released. The two hyped Ahan up ahead of his big debut with Tara Sutaria. 

December 3, 2021, 04:42 pm IST
Ahan debuts on red carpet with girlfriend Tania, Athiya joined by BF KL Rahul

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a while. At the Tadap screening, the two were seen together on the red carpet for the first time. Even Ahan and his girlfriend Tania Shroff made their red carpet debut.

December 3, 2021, 04:37 pm IST
Celebrity screening for Tadap: A star studded affair

From Salman Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, Tadap's screening was a star studded affair. It took place on Wednesday night and it saw many celebs including Salman, Aayush Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya, Khushi Kapoor and others. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

