Tadap release Live Updates: Ahan Shetty gets a warm welcome on debut in the actioner with Tara Sutaria
Arjun Rampal, who attended the screening with Gabriella Demetriades, took to Instagram and shared his views about Ahan and Tara's film. Arjun praised the film and particularly praised Ahan for his performance.
Both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who are in a relationship, have shared a heartwarming note for Ahan Shetty as his debut film Tadap has been released. The two hyped Ahan up ahead of his big debut with Tara Sutaria.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a while. At the Tadap screening, the two were seen together on the red carpet for the first time. Even Ahan and his girlfriend Tania Shroff made their red carpet debut.
From Salman Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, Tadap's screening was a star studded affair. It took place on Wednesday night and it saw many celebs including Salman, Aayush Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya, Khushi Kapoor and others.