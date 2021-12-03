Tadap Review: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's twisted love concoction has all elements but fizzles out quickly.

Tadap

Director: Milan Luthria

Cast: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra

Rating: 2.5/5

Love, passion, rage coupled with external-internal conflicts often make for great cinematic stories. However, it is not necessary, that these stories are always well narrated on the big screen. Director Milan Luthria returns to the theatres to tell yet another love story reeking of passion, rage and drama with Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria leading it. Set in Mussoorie, Luthria introduces us to Ishana (Ahan Shetty) in the most filmy manner one can imagine.

Ishana, for whom aggressive is probably an understatement, is at such a stage in his life where he would probably beat up or kill anything and everything that comes in his way. A massive heartbreak has brought him here and it almost seems like there's a point of no return.

Saurabh Shukla plays 'Daddy', and we know that because apart from calling him Daddy, his car sticker also reads that. He's

the coolest of the lot with his rather hippie vibe along with another character named 'Lol'. Yes, you heard that right. The duo add comic relief in parts and even make certain scenes enjoyable in an otherwise dull screenplay.

The film is inspired from a true event and the story is truly heartbreaking. However, it hits multiple bumps to reach the climax which it serves with a good twist.

Ahan, in his debut film, lives up to the lazily written character and extracts as much as he can. He gets his moments to shine, dance and beat up in the winter sun. There's literally no door standing in between him. However, there's little relatability to Ishana's character or his love life. This makes it not only difficult but almost impossible to feel empathy for the protagonist when his sweetheart (Tara Sutaria as Ramisa) chooses someone else.

Tara has only done a handful of films but why is she being cast in only 'miss goodie two shoes' kind of roles. In Tadap, when Tara as Ramisa moves away from that, she holds her own and features a different side even though its for a brief period. But, at the heart of the film is Ishana and Ramisa's love story, which oddly as a viewer is difficult to be invested in.

Halfway through the film, you are definitely searching for the 'Tadap' factor. The first half is riddled with as many as four songs, with a couple more post interval. Traditionally, Tadap offers a little bit of everything you'd expect from a Bollywood film. Drama, dance, action, a love story and male ego on a pedestal, but it will not leave you blown away by anything.

For a story set in the hills, it's hard to look at the two leading actors in sleeveless and shirtless outfits no? Especially since rest of the cast is wrapped up in shawls, jackets and beanies.

While the cinematography adds an element of charm with the hills and homes being captured beautifully, Luthria's passionate love story tads short of being completely riveting.

Yes, it does offer comic relief in bits and pieces, but the cliche dialogues, delivery of those dialogues by the lead cast and the story almost fizzling out midway post interval, leaves Tadap hanging in the balance. Until, the journey to the climax begins and the story is uplifted once more due to its twist.

Tadap offers nothing new we haven't seen. It's predictable screenplay combined with over-the-top action, shoddy dialogues and decent performances downplays the true tragedy. Senior actors Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra stand out and do a good job at keeping things authentic.

While Milan Luthria's love concoction has all the elements, at best, Tadap can be a decent one-time watch.

