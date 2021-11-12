Tadap’s Tere Siva Jag Mein Song Out: Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria’s love trance will get your foot tapping

Ever since the trailer of Tadap has been released, fans have been going gaga over Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The internet is eagerly waiting for the star kid to make his debut. Ahan will be seen opposite the gorgeous Tara Sutaria in the film. Their Jodi looks quite hot and we saw the very sizzling chemistry of the duo in the trailer. Well, the makers have launched yet another love song of the duo and the music will take you in a complete trance. The song is peppy and will definitely get you grooving.

The song begins with Ahan Shetty lying on his bike with a bottle of alcohol in his hand. His overgrown hair, beard and moustache are enough to give you a jilted lover feel. It appears as if the song is running flashback where Ahan is remembering the good times he spent with his ladylove in the movie Tara Sutaria. Ahan and Tara seem to be having a blast in the song. From the beats to the dance steps, everything is perfect. The song has a party feel and will get your foot tapping.

Take a look:

Talking about Tadap, apart from Ahan and Tara, the movie will also star Saurabh Shukla in the lead. The Milan Luthria directorial is slated to release on Dec 3 this year. For the uninitiated, Tadap happens to be the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit romantic action drama RX100 starring Kartikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Rao Ramesh and Ramki in key roles. Are you excited to watch the new pair of Ahan and Tara in Tadap? Share your views in the comment section below.

