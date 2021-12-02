Tadap Screening: Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kajol glam the grand event; PICS

Tadap had one of the grandest screenings this year, which was graced by numerous stars. Just a while back, we revealed pictures of Ahan Shetty and his lover Tania Shroff walking hand in hand to the event along with Athiya Shetty who also brought her beau cricketer KL Rahul. Now, let’s have a look at all the other celebrities who attended the grand premiere, each looking glamorous in their own right. From Shanaya Kapoor to Kajol to Disha Patani, a lot of Bollywood celebs were there to support Suniel Shetty’s son’s debut.

In the pics that were clicked, the first celebs to catch our eyes were Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh. While Genelia opted for a white smart pant-suit look, Riteish looked dashing in a red outfit with black and white stripes. Kajol was also present who looked super smart in a black outfit with green heels and a necklace to add a pop of colour. On the other hand, Disha Patani looked killer in a body con short dark dress with beautiful waves. Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza matched together in smart black outfits. Shanaya Kapoor sported an all-white pant-suit looked and looked absolutely gorgeous in it. Many more notable celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Armaan, and Amaal Malik, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, Gulshan Grover, and others were also present at the screening.

Check the pics here:

Tadap is an upcoming thriller starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty. This will be Suniel Shetty’s son's debut movie and is set to make its theatrical release on 3rd December.

