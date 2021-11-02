Tadap song Tum Se Bhi Zyada: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s love track hits the right chord with heart

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 11:49 AM IST  |  5.4K
   
Tadap song Tum Se Bhi Zyada: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s love track hits the right chord with heart
Tadap song Tum Se Bhi Zyada: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s love track hits the right chord with heart
Advertisement

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria’s Tadap and the audience can’t keep calm to welcome the star kid. He will be seen romancing Tara Sutaria in the movie and their sizzling chemistry is also creating a lot of buzz in the town post the release of the intriguing trailer. And now adding on to the buzz around Tadap, the makers have unveiled the first song from the movie titled as Tumse Se Bhi Zyada and it has taken the internet by a storm.

The two minute and ten seconds track is a love song giving a glimpse of Tara and Ahan’s unconditional love for each other. While their sizzling chemistry manages to win the hearts, Ahan’s rugged look after he is left heartbroken is also leaving everyone intrigued. The song is a clear depiction of unconditional love and is bound to be on your playlist Meanwhile, Pritam and Arijit Singh’s collaboration and has managed to do wonders with Irshad Kamil’s lyrics.

Check out Tadap first song Tumse Bhi Zyada here:

Talking about Tadap, apart from Ahan and Tara, the movie will also star Saurabh Shukla in the lead. The Milan Luthria directorial is slated to release on Dec 3 this year. For the uninitiated, Tadap happens to be the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit romantic action drama RX100 starring Kartikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Rao Ramesh and Ramki in key roles. Are you excited to watch the new pair of Ahan and Tara in Tadap? Share your views in the comment section below.

Advertisement

Credits: YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹299.00
₹999.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All