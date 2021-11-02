Tadap song Tum Se Bhi Zyada: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s love track hits the right chord with heart

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria’s Tadap and the audience can’t keep calm to welcome the star kid. He will be seen romancing Tara Sutaria in the movie and their sizzling chemistry is also creating a lot of buzz in the town post the release of the intriguing trailer. And now adding on to the buzz around Tadap, the makers have unveiled the first song from the movie titled as Tumse Se Bhi Zyada and it has taken the internet by a storm.

The two minute and ten seconds track is a love song giving a glimpse of Tara and Ahan’s unconditional love for each other. While their sizzling chemistry manages to win the hearts, Ahan’s rugged look after he is left heartbroken is also leaving everyone intrigued. The song is a clear depiction of unconditional love and is bound to be on your playlist Meanwhile, Pritam and Arijit Singh’s collaboration and has managed to do wonders with Irshad Kamil’s lyrics.

Check out Tadap first song Tumse Bhi Zyada here:

Talking about Tadap, apart from Ahan and Tara, the movie will also star Saurabh Shukla in the lead. The Milan Luthria directorial is slated to release on Dec 3 this year. For the uninitiated, Tadap happens to be the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit romantic action drama RX100 starring Kartikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Rao Ramesh and Ramki in key roles. Are you excited to watch the new pair of Ahan and Tara in Tadap? Share your views in the comment section below.