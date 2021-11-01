Tadap song Tumse Bhi Zyada Teaser: Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria to set the screen on fire with their chemistry

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:41 PM IST  |  13.7K
   
Tadap song Tumse Bhi Zyada Teaser: Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria to set the screen on fire with their chemistry
Tadap song Tumse Bhi Zyada Teaser: Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria to set the screen on fire with their chemistry
Advertisement

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is the talk of the town these days courtesy his big Bollywood debut. The handsome hunk is set to hit the screens with Milan Lutharia directorial Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. While the audience is excited to watch this new jodi on screen, the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of Tadap and it has left the audience wanting for more. And now as per the recent update, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the first song titled Tumse Bhi Zyada.

The makers have released a 24 second teaser of the song which features Ahan and Tara were seen giving a glimpse of sizzling chemistry. The teaser begins with a mushy moment between the lead pair on a bike. Soon the teaser picks up pace and Ahan’s stunt with bike will send a chill down your spine. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and Pritam and is expected to strike the right chord with the hearts. The teaser ended with the release date of the song which happens to be tomorrow. Yes! Tumse Bhi Zyada will be releasing on November 2.

Take a look at Tumse Bhi Zyada teaser: 

To note, Tadap trailer has opened to rave reviews from the fans and celebs. Big celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Salman Khan took to their official social media handles and welcomed Ahan to the film industry with open arms, while also wishing him luck for Tadap with co-actor Tara Sutaria. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes ..” To note, Tadap is slated to hit the screens on December 3.

Advertisement

Credits: YouTube


Comments
Anonymous : yes .deepveer 2
REPLY 1 12 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All