Tadap song Tumse Bhi Zyada Teaser: Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria to set the screen on fire with their chemistry

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is the talk of the town these days courtesy his big Bollywood debut. The handsome hunk is set to hit the screens with Milan Lutharia directorial Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. While the audience is excited to watch this new jodi on screen, the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of Tadap and it has left the audience wanting for more. And now as per the recent update, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the first song titled Tumse Bhi Zyada.

The makers have released a 24 second teaser of the song which features Ahan and Tara were seen giving a glimpse of sizzling chemistry. The teaser begins with a mushy moment between the lead pair on a bike. Soon the teaser picks up pace and Ahan’s stunt with bike will send a chill down your spine. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and Pritam and is expected to strike the right chord with the hearts. The teaser ended with the release date of the song which happens to be tomorrow. Yes! Tumse Bhi Zyada will be releasing on November 2.

Take a look at Tumse Bhi Zyada teaser:

To note, Tadap trailer has opened to rave reviews from the fans and celebs. Big celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Salman Khan took to their official social media handles and welcomed Ahan to the film industry with open arms, while also wishing him luck for Tadap with co-actor Tara Sutaria. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes ..” To note, Tadap is slated to hit the screens on December 3.