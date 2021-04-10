Tadap star Tara Sutaria reveals her wish for 2021: Safety for everyone who comes to watch our films

Tara Sutaria opened up about her thoughts on the safety during the on-going pandemic. Check out what she has to say.

Due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, several movie releases have been delayed. After the recent spike in Covid cases, people have been particularly cautious with the social distancing protocols. Especially in Bollywood, numerous stars have tested positive for the virus in the recent weeks and production work for films has been postponed. Tara Sutaria in a chat with Hindustan Times shared her thoughts on the same. The actress has two film releases for Tadap and Heropanti 2, lined up for this year; however, she’s optimistic about the release calendar.

Speaking to the news outlet, the star shared how with for 2021. “My wish for 2021 is safety for everyone who comes to watch our films. It would be wonderful if there were no hindrances in the multiple releases that were announced.” She elaborated. The diva explained how difficult the filming process has been for her and the entire team especially during these trying times. She continued, “We have all worked so hard for so long and there are such amazing movies releasing this year. But I hope everyone is safe.”

The star also emphasized on how important safety is during the pandemic. She added, “I hope everyone who comes and watches films have a ball watching them. I think everyone deserves to come to cinema and have a good time and just be safe.” The 25-year-old tested positive for the virus last month and recovered in a few weeks. The star is currently shooting for Ek Villain 2 which is slated to release next year.

