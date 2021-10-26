Tadap: Makers introduce ‘lover boy of the year’ Ahan Shetty & his 'enchanting lady love' Tara Sutaria

Tadap: Makers introduce 'lover boy of the year' Ahan Shetty & his 'enchanting lady love' Tara Sutaria
Tadap: Makers introduce ‘lover boy of the year’ Ahan Shetty & his 'enchanting lady love' Tara Sutaria (Pic credit - Ahan Shetty/Instagram)
Fans who were gearing up to welcome Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in the film industry, get ready as the time is almost here. Ever since his debut film Tadap was announced, fans could not keep calm. The posters of the film have already created a lot of hype and almost everyone is looking forward to the trailer. But before the trailer is released, the makers have decided to tease the fans a little more. Ahan’s co-star in the film Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram to post an introduction video and we bet it will make you go crazy. 

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle to post a glimpse of Ahan Shetty from Tadap. Although, his face is still not seen yet but with whatever can be seen we bet fans are going to love it. The video begins with a closeup of a bike and then it pans out to make way for Ahan’s entry who is facing his back in front of the camera. His body language and his rugged style will definitely create a mark. Sharing this video Tara wrote, “The Lover Boy of the year Presenting @ahan.shetty as Ishana in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap.” Even Tara Sutaria's character has been introduced by the makers in a video. 

The poster of the film was launched earlier this year on social media by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan among others. The theatrical trailer launch next week will be followed by the timely release of musical assets from Tadap acting as a proper build-up to its December 3 release. The trailer will also be played in cinema halls all across the November releases. The makers might unveil a poster too early next week to set the countdown rolling for the trailer launch. 

This would be the second time that Sajid Nadiadwala is introducing an actor to B-Town. His first launches were Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in 2014 actioner, Heropanti, who went ahead to become one of the most bankable names of B-Town today. One expects similar magic from Ahan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tadap.

Credits: Tara Sutaria/Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Nobody is interested in seeing that face
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Ahan&Tara, this is The Best couple.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : He will follow his sister Athiya shetty .
REPLY 1 4 hours ago

