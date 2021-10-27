Tadap Trailer Out: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria starrer is an action packed romantic drama

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. He and Tara Sutaria will be seen together in the action drama Tadap. Finally, the makers have released the trailer today. The makers took to their Instagram handle and shared the video. To note, the film will hit the theatres on December 3, 2021. The poster of Tadap featuring lead actors was released a few months back, and fans loved it. The poster not only got praises from the fans but also got sweet shout-outs from his near and dear ones.

The video opens with Ahan Shetty being introduced. He is wearing black colour jeans with a jacket on his shoulder. The actor is seen from the back and in the background voice is going on. The video introduces him as Ishaana and he is shown as a very strong and heartless man. From the first scene, the action is shown and Ahan is successfully managing it. Well, in between Tara is shown as his love interest. The trailer takes us back in time when he was in love with her and how they were separated. Eventually, he becomes a negative person and now wants to take revenge. The dialogue says ‘Pyar ki dhakad beti ne suni tha, pyar ki tadap baap jhelega’.

The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. To note, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100.

Watch the trailer here:

Reportedly, Tadap was initially scheduled to release on 24 September 2021 in theatres but was postponed. On the work front, Tara will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The action drama is releasing during Eid celebrations next year.