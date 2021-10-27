Tadap trailer: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff & others wish luck to Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria

The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film ‘Tadap’ starring Suniel Shetty’s son and debutant Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria just dropped this afternoon. As soon as the trailer was launched, netizens not only expressed their excitement to watch the actioner on the big screen but were also impressed by Ahan’s maiden screen appearance. Apart from netizens, film celebrities from across industries too reacted to the trailer and wished Ahan and Tara all the luck for their film. 

Big celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Salman Khan took to their official social media handles and welcomed Ahan to the film industry with open arms, while also wishing him luck for Tadap with co-actor Tara Sutaria. While Salman said that he’s ‘sooo soooooo happyy’ to watch the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes ..”

Take a look at the celebs' reactions to trailer: 

Tiger Shroff reacts to Tadap trailer 

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Tadap trailer

Athiya Shetty reacts to Tadap trailer

Suniel Shetty also took to his official social media handle and proudly shared son Ahan’s debut film trailer with the world. Doing so, he wrote, “Yesterday - a piece of my heart. Today I share all of it. For you to accept & love. My son #AhanShetty’s #Tadaptrailer launches today. Humbly ask you to embrace him like you did me. Love you #Ahan Folded hands @TaraSutaria"

Take a look: 

Talking about the film, Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria and produced under the banners of Sajid Nadiadwala, is a remake of the popular Telugu film, RX 100. It has been written by Rajat Arora and the music is by Pritam. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaia’s Tadap is slated for a theatrical release on 3rd December 2021.

