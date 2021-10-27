Tadap trailer: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff & others wish luck to Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria

The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film ‘Tadap’ starring Suniel Shetty’s son and debutant Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria just dropped this afternoon. As soon as the trailer was launched, netizens not only expressed their excitement to watch the actioner on the big screen but were also impressed by Ahan’s maiden screen appearance. Apart from netizens, film celebrities from across industries too reacted to the trailer and wished Ahan and Tara all the luck for their film.

Big celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Salman Khan took to their official social media handles and welcomed Ahan to the film industry with open arms, while also wishing him luck for Tadap with co-actor Tara Sutaria. While Salman said that he’s ‘sooo soooooo happyy’ to watch the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes ..”

Take a look at the celebs' reactions to trailer:

T 4076 - Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes .. #SajidNadiadwala #TadapTrailer #Tadap #FoxStarStudios pic.twitter.com/xvf6kWlmSc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 27, 2021

Ungaludaya vaazhthukkaluku mikka nandri. Alavilaa Aanantham. Kamal sir Blown away at the incredible introduction & welcome you have given my son Ahan & his film #Tadap. Grateful sir thank you https://t.co/CAv2vFKVqt — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 27, 2021

Paresh bhai, Tamaara ashirwad aane pyaar maate dil thi khoob khoob aabhaar for Ahan. Thank you for your wonderful words for #Tadap & Ahan. Grateful & touched https://t.co/pzH4lAdA6y — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 27, 2021

Paresh bhai, Tamaara ashirwad aane pyaar maate dil thi khoob khoob aabhaar for Ahan. Thank you for your wonderful words for #Tadap & Ahan. Grateful & touched https://t.co/pzH4lAdA6y — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 27, 2021

Killing it and how! Congratulations to the team. Good luck for you debut Ahan! @SunielVShetty so happy for you too! You must be so proud. Looking forward to the film! @NGEMovies and @milanluthria have done a fab job in presenting him #Tadap https://t.co/aKWIePhV1J — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 27, 2021

Super!

Warm Welcome to the movies dear #AhanShetty ...

May #Tadap get you the same love than your illustrious father enjoys https://t.co/IwBhcRztkT — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) October 26, 2021

Welcoming dear Ahaan Shetty (son of Sunil Shetty) to the world of Indian Cinema as he enters with Sajid Nadiadwalas' 'Tadap' as his debut film.

All my love and prayers!https://t.co/8opi9s9hTy#SajidNadiadwala #TadapTrailer @SunielVShetty — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 27, 2021

Such a proud moment! So proud of you Ahaan. Welcome and all the best to you and the entire team for the super success of the film. Can’t wait to see the film. #TadapTrailer @SunielVShetty @milanluthria @rajatsaroraa @tarasutaria @NGEMovies https://t.co/lJLDCy214h — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 27, 2021

Ritzzzz. Thanks so much for your brilliant words & your warm introduction to Ahan & #Tadap. Your blessings mean a lot. Thanks for the love my friend https://t.co/iVx43kA04A — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 27, 2021

Suniel Shetty also took to his official social media handle and proudly shared son Ahan’s debut film trailer with the world. Doing so, he wrote, “Yesterday - a piece of my heart. Today I share all of it. For you to accept & love. My son #AhanShetty’s #Tadaptrailer launches today. Humbly ask you to embrace him like you did me. Love you #Ahan Folded hands @TaraSutaria"

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria and produced under the banners of Sajid Nadiadwala, is a remake of the popular Telugu film, RX 100. It has been written by Rajat Arora and the music is by Pritam. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaia’s Tadap is slated for a theatrical release on 3rd December 2021.

ALSO READ: Tadap Trailer Twitter Review: Fans call Ahan Shetty ‘a star’ & praise the Tara Sutaria co starrer