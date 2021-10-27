Tadap Trailer Twitter Review: Fans call Ahan Shetty ‘a star’ & praise the Tara Sutaria co starrer

Suniel Shetty is one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood. There was a time when he was one of the top-most actors and even today, when his presence on the silver screen has reduced, the love of his fans is still the same. Well, a few years back his daughter Athiya Shetty has made her debut and now in the quest of taking Suniel’s legacy ahead his son Ahan Shetty is all set to rock the Btown with his charm. Ever since his debut movie Tadap was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer to release. Today, the trailer is finally out and fans are going gaga over the newbie.

Be it his charm, his rugged look or his chiselled body, everything looks great in the trailer of Tadap. Also, in the film playing Ahan’s ladylove is the gorgeous Tara Sutaria who looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the trailer. Well, the trailer has received amazing reactions from the fans. One fan wrote, “#AhanShetty Looks So Good in #TadapTrailer.. I am damn sure he will rock in his debut movie..Bahut mehnat kiya hai..” Another fan wrote, “#AhanShetty is extraordinary in his debut film. OMG...His acting,expression, rage, intensity, physique everything is top notch. Let me say, A STAR IS BORN.”

Check out what netizens have to say about the trailer:

This would be the second time that Sajid Nadiadwala is introducing an actor to B-Town. His first launch were Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in 2014 actioner, Heropanti, who went ahead to become one of the most bankable names of B-Town today. One expects similar magic from Ahan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tadap.

