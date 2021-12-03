Tadap Twitter Review: Here’s how audiences reacted to Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria’s romantic drama

Tadap marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The film also stars Tara Sutaria in the leading part. The venture is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tadap is a remake of the Tamil film RX100. The film was released on 3 December and received mildly underwhelming reviews from critics. Ahan’s performance as a brooding lover has received a positive response from critics however the story & screenplay has been criticized. In a recent chat with India Today Ahan spoke about Tadap sparking nepotism debate row and the comparisons with Kabir Singh.

Ahan spoke about making his debut in the world of the Hindi film industry and said, “I am very excited, not nervous. I think nerves are just for a day or two before the release. But I am just waiting for the film to come out.” Speaking about comparisons with Shahid Kapoor’s character in Kabir Singh considering both are brooding lovers. Ahan said, “If there are comparisons between my character and Shahid sir’s Kabir Singh, I’ll take it as a compliment. I’m not worried, actually. It would mean I’ve done a good job. Everyone has an opinion, and we need to respect that.”

#TadapReview I just think no one understood the assignment. From the directors to actors to music director. The leads did better in the second half but the whole rustic charm of the original along with the explicit lust and grey female lead was missing in this one. — (@lizadrunkeano) December 3, 2021

#AhanShetty #TadapReview Its a hardcore romantic thriller and the songs ...Just wow ...Great start to a new actor Keep growing like your father @SunielVShetty — Atul Kumar (@atul_recites) December 3, 2021

#TadapReview : Excellent

Rating :

Passion of Love and Attachment can be the summary of it.#AhanShetty what an amazing actor

Fresh approach Terrific making

Recommended #TadapInCinemas pic.twitter.com/H6qmuuuMFo — Aman Rao (@_amanrao) December 3, 2021

Just saw Tadap.



The length of the film could have been shorter and one of the songs should have been dropped. Action is great in Tadap.#AhanShetty's acting is excellent and #TaraSutaria looks gorgeous, Overall Tadap is too good.



3.5/5 #TadapReview — RAJIV (@RajivShahid) December 3, 2021

#Tadap: Cracked the performance #AhanShetty on his first debut Tadap, @TaraSutaria kill the performance, Tadap was a good to watch with love, emotions, Big congratulations to director @milanluthria ji and entire team of Tadap! @SunielVShetty @NGEMovies #TadapReview — kiranmahesh (@Kiranma70768065) December 3, 2021

#TadapReview is Must Watch With Fantastic storyline and Twists, Songs are really good, Tum se bhi zada is like heaven, #AhanShetty #TaraSutaria both are top notch This one is Sure shot hit

#tadap pic.twitter.com/z9vshcPneQ — Vasu kapoor (@moviereview1684) December 3, 2021

Speaking about the nepotism row in relation to his launch, Ahan said, “I feel people around you may affect you, but so many people will have so many opinions. Many people will bring up the nepotism debate, but it depends on how you take it. I haven’t made it yet see and what matters is if the audience will accept me or not.”



