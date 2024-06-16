Taha Shah Badussha defends Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal; urges audience to 'give her break'

After the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, actress Sharmin Segal has been receiving brickbats from a section of cinephiles about her performance as Alamzeb in the series. Her co-stars, including Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Taha Shah Badussha, recently came out in Sharmin's support, as she has been widely trolled online.

Taha Shah, who is romantically paired with Sharmin in Heeramandi, has yet again defended his co-star.

Taha Shah Badussha talks about Sharmin Segal

In a new interview with YouTuber Puja Talwar, Taha Shah Badussha was asked to comment on Sharmin Segal receiving criticism for her performance in Heeramandi. Taha said that his parents shared a logical explanation about her performance, saying that it made "sense" to them.

"They (audience) have picked on her, and whoever I have spoken to, I have made it a point to say that…We are nobody to talk about the audience, but I can talk about people who are close to me, like my mom and dad. They have come up to me and shared logical explanations as to how her performance was, and it made complete sense," the Heeramandi star said.

Recalling that he spent more than 100 days with Sharmin on the set, Taha added, "I have seen her put her best foot forward."

Sharmin Segal read the whole script thoroughly, says Taha Shah

Taha Shah Badussha further praised his co-star, Sharmin Segal, saying that she went through the whole script thoroughly. Taha added that she would often point out loopholes with "logical explanations" and come up with "good ideas."

Talking about Sharmin's work experience, the Heeramandi actor said that the actress worked as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his films and made her debut with Malaal. "She knows his (Bhansali's) process of working," he added.

Addressing it to the audience, Taha Shah urged them to give Sharmin Segal a "break" while adding that she is quite "young" in the industry. He hoped that the audience would "take it easy on her."

Sharmin Segal on her performance

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sharmin Segal reacted to trolls who criticized her acting in Heeramandi.

Sharmin had said that her character was "interpreted" as it has been portrayed onscreen. Sharmin added that she put in a lot of "hard work" for her audience, and the audience has the right to "voice their opinions."

Also starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, and Shekhar Suman, Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

