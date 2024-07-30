Taha Shah Badussha gives relationship advice amid dating rumors with Pratibha Ranta; says 'run away with person you love'

Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who played the role of Tajdar Baloch in the web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial. He has been gaining a lot of admiration from his female fans on social media since its release.

Taha sparked dating rumors with his Heeramandi co-star, actress Pratibha Ranta after their dinner date in May. Amidst this, the actor has opened up about what love advice would he give to his fans.

Taha Shah shares his dating advice

During a recent interview with Filmfare, Taha Shah Badussha was asked to give dating advice to his fans. To which, the Heeramandi star shared that both partners should want each other and their efforts have to be equal.

Taha said that an individual has to put a hand forward for their partner and the significant other should also take one step forward. The relationship shouldn't be forced upon you, if it happens, then your life will be ruined, the actor added.

Taha also shared the advice that he would give his character, Tajdar Baloch, from the series. "Screw the world run away with the person you love and only remember one thing you are one woman man," he shared.

When Taha Shah and Pratibha Ranta went on a dinner date

On May 26, Taha Shah was snapped with Pratibha Ranta outside a restaurant. They went on a dinner date together. A video of them posing for pictures as they stepped out of a restaurant surfaced on Instagram back then.

Taha Shah talks about managing personal and professional lives

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Taha Shah spoke about why he doesn't wish to have a career and relationship at the same time. Taha shared that he will be focusing on one as he feels the time is limited and added that it will be unfair if he distributes his time between his partner and work.

The Heeramandi star further stated that he is not looking for any distractions and wishes to remain committed to his work.

Pratibha Ranta played the role of Shama in Heeramandi. Meanwhile, Pratibha gained recognition for starring in Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's production, Laapataa Ladies earlier this year.

