Taha Shah Badussha on Sharmin Segal being trolled for Heeramandi; says you can’t 'compare' her with Manisha, Sonakshi or Aditi

Taha Shah Badussha is currently basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He has been receiving immense love and acclaim for his portrayal of Tajdar. While the show continues to be the current buzz on the internet, his co-star Sharmin Segal has been receiving flak on social media for being ‘expressionless’ in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

In a recent conversation, Taha Shah Badussha whose character Tajdar falls in love with Sharmin Segal’s Alamzeb reacted to the criticism the actress has been subjected to.

Taha Shah Badussha reacts to social media criticism Sharmin Segal has been subjected to

Upon being asked about the continuous criticism and flak subjected towards his co-star Sharmin on the internet, Taha Shah revealed that he wasn’t aware of the actress being trolled and that she had switched off her comments section. During a recent interview with Zoom, the actor mentioned Sharmin has done two films and according to him, she tries to keep it subtle at times.

"I have worked with her and I do know as an actor she has tried her best. I literally felt that people would not give me any love, but not the way I am getting. So, the audience can react in a very unpredictable way, to be very honest," he said.

Further commenting on the actress’ performance, he opined that he lived with her on set, where she was ‘always punctual’. According to him, she always tried to deliver her best. However, how it is perceived by the audiences he mentioned ‘is a different ball game altogether, and I can’t comment on that’, further adding that she has a good heart and was always present on set which is mainly required as an actor.

In addition to this, he remarked that Sharmin who is comparatively newer in comparison to the rest of the cast members shouldn’t be 'compared' to them.

“Of course, you can’t compare someone like her, and much newer than me, to Manisha (ma’am). Sonakshi Sinha or even Aditi (Aditi Rao Hydari). Manisha ma’am has been there for ages. She has worked with the best of the best directors, and best of the best actors. So, people learn over time. I’m sure if the audience found fault in her, I’m sure she would do better. I know she wants to learn,” said Taha.

