Taha Shah Badussha’s Instagram followers skyrocket by 595% following Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi release

Taha Shah Badussha has been making waves on the internet following his latest released web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show featured him as Tajdar. While each character has received their fair share of appreciation for the show, Taha’s captivating screen presence made him the country’s latest crush.

Since Heeramandi's release, the Internet has found its latest obsession in Taha Shah Badussha. Meanwhile, the pictures and videos have been sending fans into a frenzy, the actor’s Instagram followers have also shot up.

Taha Shah Badussha's Instagram follower count skyrockets

In the past couple of days, Taha Shah Badussha’s Instagram follower count has grown drastically. From nearly 183k followers, the actor has witnessed a 595% rise with nearly 8,47,000 followers, taking his current follower count to 1.3 million on the social media platform. Until the show's release, his follower count stood at around 183k.

Take a look:

The digital directorial debut show of Sanjay Leela Bhansali showed Taha in the role of the rebellious Nawab of Baloch who defies his father and the British after returning from London. His performance managed to create a strong connection with the audience. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Taha Shah Badussha expresses happiness on making his mother proud following Heeramandi success

Even though he had been in the industry for almost 13 years, the actor had to wait for the show that would become his big break. Looking back on his success, he shared in an interview with India Today how happy he was to have made his mother proud. He mentioned that it was his mother's dream to witness the love and support from the audience for his performances.

“I have finally made my mother proud. It was her dream to see the audience love me for acting performances. All my hard work seems to have finally paid off. Struggle is inevitable, but I really worked hard to ensure I land this character. I was adamant that I wanted to audition for the part and I made sure I chased it,” he said.

In addition to this, he also mentioned how people’s behavior around him has changed ever since the show's release. Taha divulged he got calls from not just only his admirers but also from industry colleagues who acknowledged his performance

“I have received calls from not just my fans but also people in the industry, who are finally appreciating my performance. But, that’s inevitable,” he mentioned.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Taha Shah Badussha aka Tajdar from SLB's Heeramandi is Internet’s newest crush and we can't agree more