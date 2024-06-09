Taha Shah recalls skipping meals to meet film commissioners at Cannes Film Festival: 'I don't mind missing my sleep or food'

Taha Shah Badussha who already won fans' hearts with his role as Tajdar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently made India proud by debuting at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he skipped meals to meet film commissioners at the festival and added that work is more important than food or sleep.

'I was going to all the stalls, meeting every film commissioner,' says Taha Shah

In a recent interview with Zoom, Taha Shah Badussha recalled the time of debuting at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Revealing how he skipped meals, the actor said that he was actively distributing his card like a newcomer to film commissioners. Taha shared he went to all the stalls, meeting every film commissioner.

"It is not like they will help me get work tomorrow morning, but you never know. I don't mind missing my sleep or food when it comes to work. When I was at Cannes, I didn't eat. If you have to go for food, you have to take out one and a half to two hours, go out, order a meal, finish and come back. I either eat food or make contacts, I chose the latter. Food I can have later also," the Heeramandi actor recalled.

During the same discussion, Shah also reflected on his past struggles and recalled how he used to buy juice for watchmen in exchange for letting him know when someone arrived. He also would pay him back a certain way but requested the watchman to let him know so that he quickly meet people.

Taha Shah's Cannes debut pictures are all things dreamy

On May 17, taking to his Instagram account, Taha Shah shared three pictures from his Cannes debut. With these pictures, the actor made everyone fall in love with him as he donned an ocean blue suit paired with black pants. He accessorized with rings in different shades of blue and also wore sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, he captioned them, "Feeling blue never looked so good under the Cannes sun."

His post received a lot of lovely comments from fans who called him the 'National Crush.'

