Tahir Raj Bhasin on being typecast for playing negative role: Used to wonder if I will ever play lead role

Versatile actor Tahir Raj Bhasin shot to fame with his brilliant villainous acts in Mardaani and Force 2. Despite the success and the overnight fame with these two projects, Tahir feared being typecast by the industry that is quick to stereotype actors. He questioned if the industry would ever offer him a romantic lead, his all-time favourite genre. In a conversation, he has spoken on this at length.

Tahir says, “When I started my career with negative roles and they became immensely talked about, I used to wonder if people will ever see me as a hero in romantic films. I wanted to have cool romantic projects in my filmography that are complex, unique and layered. I think I prayed hard those days because, coincidentally, now I have three back to back romantic films and each one of them are extremely different from each other.”

“Not only this, in two of them, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Ranjish Hi Sahi, my character is in a love triangle! When these projects came to me, I could only say to myself ‘be careful what you wish for’ because I think I manifested these romantic films. I think the powers above wanted me to feel satiated by doing powerful and novel romantic projects and I honestly can’t complain. This is who I wanted to be growing up, a quintessential romantic film hero on the screen.”

Tahir will be seen romancing Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta, has been paired opposite Sweta Tripathi and Aanchal Singh in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and will be seen with Amala Paul and Amrita Puri in Ranjish Hi Sahi.